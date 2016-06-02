That Time Cam’Ron Said He Wouldn’t Snitch On A Serial Killer [VIDEO] #TBT

What a difference almost a decade makes? Recently, Cam’Ron spilled the tea on why, in his opinion, Jay Z stabbed Lance “Un” Rivera back in 1999. The irony here is that Cam is the same rapper who lives (lived?) by a steadfast no snitching code.

Cam still takes the no telling commandment seriously enough that he got into it with Taxstone when the podcaster called him a rat.

But during a recent visit to Whoo Kid’s radio show, Killa Cam had no problem putting Hova’s old business on blast. Maybe it’s because the Jigga Man isn’t a cop, or a serial killer, that the same rules don’t apply?

Back in 2007, Cam told Anderson Cooper that he doesn’t talk to police, and that means never snitching to the point where he wouldn’t drop dime on the serial killer next door.

Now that’s dedication.

—

Photo: screen cap