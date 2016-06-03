Jay Rock Talks Motorcycle Accident That Broke His Leg And Cracked His Pelvis, Reveals TDE Rollout Plans [VIDEO]

Jay Rock is back out on these streets after recovering from a bad motorcycle accident in February.

TDE’s original star sat down with Nicky G from Sway In the Morning after his set at the Soundset Festival in Minnesota to talk about the road to recovery.

“I was just doing what real dudes do. I was on my bike. Accidents happen” says the Watts rapper in the interview. “By God’s grace, he protected me the whole way.” He added, “It took me a couple weeks to get back out here ’cause you know, you can’t bring a strong one down.”

Jay Rock also spoke on the advice he’s gotten from veterans like E-40, Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre and DJ Quik. He also talked about what he’s heard so far off of ScHoolboy Q‘s upcoming album.

