The adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Grey/Gum” Drops June 11

We’re not going to say Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman, but Kanye West’s signature kicks are a force (of hype) to be reckoned with. The adidas Yeezy Boost 750 in a new light grey and gumsole colorway is set to drop on June 11. 

You get the same high-top model with the Boost sole, but the added flourishment (new word) here is that the sole glows in the dark.

If you’re savvy enough to nab a pair at retail, it will cost you a steep $350. Thus, resale prices will be ignorant.

Check out detailed pics of the adidas Yeezy Boost 750 light grey/gum below and on the flip.

Try your luck with the adidas Confirmed app or put in a call your plug.

[H/T Sneaker News]

yeezy-boost-750-grey-glow-store-list-3

Photos: ItsShoeTime 

Yeezy Boost

