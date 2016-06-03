The adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Grey/Gum” Drops June 11

We’re not going to say Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman, but Kanye West’s signature kicks are a force (of hype) to be reckoned with. The adidas Yeezy Boost 750 in a new light grey and gumsole colorway is set to drop on June 11.

You get the same high-top model with the Boost sole, but the added flourishment (new word) here is that the sole glows in the dark.

If you’re savvy enough to nab a pair at retail, it will cost you a steep $350. Thus, resale prices will be ignorant.

Check out detailed pics of the adidas Yeezy Boost 750 light grey/gum below and on the flip.

Try your luck with the adidas Confirmed app or put in a call your plug.

[H/T Sneaker News]



—

Photos: ItsShoeTime

1 2 3 4 5Next page »