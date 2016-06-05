Chris Brown Stomped Out Security In Cannes, Allegedly

Chris Brown just refuses to avoid the struggle. The R&B crooner allegedly stomped out a fan security while hosting a party at a club in Cannes, so of course he’s about to get sued.

Reports TMZ:

Malek Mokrani attended a Brown concert in Cannes on May 18 … it’s clear a fight erupted and something clearly upset Chris, because you see his shoe turn into a weapon. It’s unclear if Mokrani was involved in the fight or just collateral damage. He tells us he went to the hospital with neck and head pain and plans on filing a police report.

However, Chris Brown took to Instagram to say what really happened was he got assaulted by Mokrani, and a fade was distributed by Beezy and co. “accordingly.” Of course the OG post is gone, but this is the Internets.

Peep video of the stomping out (maybe it was a dance move gone wrong?) as well as a pic of Mokrani rocking a neckbrace and fishing for lawsuit dough on the flip.

