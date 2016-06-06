They Gave DJ Khaled An Apple Music Commercial w/ Naomi Campbell & Ray Liotta

How long before DJ Khaled qualifies as part of the “they” he’s always warning us about? The Miami DJ stars in a new Apple Music commercial alongside OG supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Khaled’s song with the 6 God, “For Free,” is the spot’s soundtrack as he schools her on the ins and outs of Apple Music, while driving down the highways, in a Rolls-Royce.
Did we mention he kisses Naomi on the lips? This guy…
He also has a commercial with Ray Liotta (see next page).
