Ice Cube, Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Dungeon Family Reunion Headline One Music Fest 2016 In Atlanta

Atlanta’s annual One Music Fest swings for the fences every year with their line-up and they have connected again in 2016. This year they are boasting Ice Cube, Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and a Dungeon Family reunion.

The 2016 edition of the “Progressive Urban Arts Festival” will also feature Gary Clark Jr, A$AP Ferg, Andra Day, Jazmine Sullivan and BJ The Chicago Kid. The Dungeon Family reunion will feature just about everybody but the glaring omissions are Andre 300o of Outkast and Khujo of Goodie Mob, but don’t be surprised if the two of them and maybe even Future pops up.

Entering its seventh year, past One Music Fest shows have included Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Lauryn Hill (yes, she showed up late), Snoop Dogg, Common, De La Soul, A$AP Rocky, The Roots, Big K.R.I.T., Janelle Monae and many others.

As of this weekend 85 percent of the pre-sale tickets were already sold, and this was before the line-up was announced. If you want to see if you still have a chance at copping some, visit their website. The show is set for September 10, 2016.

