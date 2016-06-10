Lil Wayne Debuts New Skate App “Sqvad Up” ft. Music From Nesby Phips

Lil Wayne adds another title to his portfolio. The rapper/skate enthusiast dropped a new mobile gaming app called “Sqvad Up” today.

Borrowing from his former crew name “Sqad Up” before he started Young Money, the game is described in the App Store as:

Join Lil Wayne and the Sqvad as they hit the streets of New Orleans and grind their way from Hollygrove to the French Quarter. Pick up drones along the way to help navigate and earn cash to unlock cool new skate gear that will help you get further and faster in style.

Developed by Utility NYC, the game’s audio component was curated by Wanye himself and features music from fellow New Orleans-native rapper/producer Nesby Phips [Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa]. This isn’t Wayne’s first work in the tech field. He is currently featured in a round of Samsung smartphone commercials and a co-owner of Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service.

Continue reading to see screenshots from the game and an exclusive interview with Phips where he talks about working on the project.

