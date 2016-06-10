Usher “Crash,” Tory Lanez “LUV,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.10.16

Usher goes two for one with his second song release of the week, “Crash.”
Much less of a reach for club anthem dominance than the Young Thug-assisted “No Limit,” here fans will see Usher cater to the pop crowd. “Up all night, can’t let go/ Won’t stop trying, need you to know/ It’s worth a fight, if I get back home,” the Atlanta-bred superstar croons, angling for the grand question in the chorus: “Would you mind if I still loved you?”
Like “No Limit,” Usher’s “Crash” will appear on his forthcoming album Flawed. The song appears in Wired Tracks below.
