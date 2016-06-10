Usher “Crash,” Tory Lanez “LUV,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.10.16

Usher goes two for one with his second song release of the week, “Crash.”

Much less of a reach for club anthem dominance than the Young Thug-assisted “No Limit,” here fans will see Usher cater to the pop crowd. “Up all night, can’t let go/ Won’t stop trying, need you to know/ It’s worth a fight, if I get back home,” the Atlanta-bred superstar croons, angling for the grand question in the chorus: “Would you mind if I still loved you?”

Like “No Limit,” Usher’s “Crash” will appear on his forthcoming album Flawed. The song appears in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Tory Lanez – “LUV”

Wale ft. Phil Adé – “Reminisce”

Lil Wayne – “Moolah (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/acountrycalledearth/dec-99th-local-time-prod-ferrari-sheppard

Yasiin Bey – “Local Time”

Lil Durk – True”

Hodgy Beats – “GREATS”

Sonny Digital – “SRGOW”