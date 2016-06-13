CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle ft. Snoop Dogg “Question #1,” Offset ft. Lil Yachty “Truck Loads,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.13.16

Today, Nipsey Hussle gives listeners a master class on a prominent inquiry in Los Angeles gang culture: “Where you from?” Of course, the lesson is packaged into a song titled “Question #1,” featuring Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg.

The West Coast-centric track is the latest to drop in a string of releases from Neighborhood Nip, including “Down As Great,” featuring Kirko Bangz, and a Young Thug and Mozzy-assisted heater titled “I Do This.”

Stream “Question #1” in Wired Tracks below.

Offset ft. Lil Yachty – “Truck Loads”

Chief Keef – “According To My Watch”

https://soundcloud.com/newmusicnowww/dj-kay-slay-feat-freeway-young-chris-oschino-memphis-bleek-im-coming

DJ Kay Slay ft. Freeway, Young Chris, Oschino & Memphis Bleek – “I’m Coming”

Rockie Fresh – “Hotel (Freestyle)”

Oscar #worldpeace ft. Ragz Originale – “That’s Alright”

Nickelus F – “No Feel”

Kelechi ft. CyHi The Prynce & Phay – “Midnight”

Alex Wiley – Tangerine Dream

PJ – “Cold”

https://soundcloud.com/damfunk/human-dust-dam-fk

Dam-Funk – “Human Dust”

Alex Wiley , Cyhi The Prince , Dam-Funk , nickelus f , Rockie Fresh

