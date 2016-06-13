Nipsey Hussle ft. Snoop Dogg “Question #1,” Offset ft. Lil Yachty “Truck Loads,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.13.16

Today, Nipsey Hussle gives listeners a master class on a prominent inquiry in Los Angeles gang culture: “Where you from?” Of course, the lesson is packaged into a song titled “Question #1,” featuring Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg.

The West Coast-centric track is the latest to drop in a string of releases from Neighborhood Nip, including “Down As Great,” featuring Kirko Bangz, and a Young Thug and Mozzy-assisted heater titled “I Do This.”

Stream “Question #1” in Wired Tracks below.

