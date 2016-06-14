Kanye West Announces The Saint Pablo Tour Dates

Of course Kanye West is going on tour this year. Yeezy officially announced the Saint Pablo Tour.

The North American tour kicks off August 25 in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will hit cities like Toronto, Boston, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping up October 29 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Worth noting, Yeezy will have two concerts in NYC, both at Madison Square Garden, as well as a pair of shows in Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale June 18 via Live Nation and today if you got an AmEx. TIDAL members get early access starting June 16 at 10am through Friday, Jun 19 by logging into their accounts via web browser, desktop app or mobile app..

Check out the current itinerary below.

Kanye West – “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates:

August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 27 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Sept. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Sept. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 16 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

Sept. 30 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 12 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

Oct. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Oct. 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 19 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 26, 2016 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 29, 2016 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

—

Photo: WENN.com