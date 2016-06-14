Kanye West Announces The Saint Pablo Tour Dates

Of course Kanye West is going on tour this year. Yeezy officially announced the Saint Pablo Tour.
The North American tour kicks off August 25 in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will hit cities like Toronto, Boston, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping up October 29 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
Worth noting, Yeezy will have two concerts in NYC, both at Madison Square Garden, as well as a pair of shows in Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale June 18 via Live Nation and today if you got an AmEx. TIDAL members get early access starting June 16 at 10am through Friday, Jun 19 by logging into their accounts via web browser, desktop app or mobile app..
Check out the current itinerary below.
Kanye West – “Saint Pablo” Tour Dates:
August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 27 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
August 30 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 8 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Sept. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Sept. 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 16 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Sept. 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sept. 28 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
Sept. 30 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 1 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 12 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
Oct. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Oct. 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 19 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena
Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 26, 2016 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 29, 2016 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Photo: WENN.com