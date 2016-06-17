VH1 Hip Hop Honors Will Pay Homage to Lil Kim

You wanna rumble with the Bee huh? Hang tight, VH1’s Hip Hop Honors is back, women are the focus, so of course Lil Kim will be paid her proper respect.

According to Billboard, on July 11—whether you love or loathe Kimmy Blanco—VH1 will be paying their respects to the Brooklyn MC at the live taping of the network’s Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens. And it’s only right that Biggie’s former protege be included as she’s one of a very small group of female rappers to have three consecutive albums go platinum: Hard Core, Notorious K.I.M. and La Bella Mafia. The Queen will be honored alongside Salt-N-Pepa featuring Spinderella, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.

Though Lil Kim’s physical appearance may be unrecognizable to some, her stature in the rap game can’t be diminished and Hip Hop Honors wouldn’t be complete without Kimberly Jones receiving her just due.

We’re hoping she takes a break from the Bad Boy Reunion tour to spit a lil’ something at the ceremony.

Photo: WENN.com