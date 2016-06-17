The Game Streets Of Compton, Wale “Back To The Sun,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.17.16

The Game delivers a project to accompany his three-part A+E documentary titled Streets Of Compton.

Sharing titles with the television special, fans can expect 11-tracks, each of which capture a different side of Compton’s culture. Stream The Game’s newly released body of work guilt-free in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagarm

Wale – “Back to the Sun”

Rick Ross – “Same Hoes”

Alicia Key – “Hallelujah”

https://soundcloud.com/laleaks/teyana-taylor-ft-chris-brown-freak-on-prod-dj-mustard

Teyana Taylor ft. Chris Brown – “Freak On”

https://soundcloud.com/crown-alpha-hill/two

Ne-Yo – “Two”

Towkio ft. Joey Purp – “Playin Fair”

G Herbo – “Hail Mary”

Your Old Droog – “White Rappers”

Sadat X – “Freeze”

Mila J – 213

Snow Tha Product – Half Way There… Pt. 1

Verse Muney ft. Gunplay – “MOB”