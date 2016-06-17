Killer Mike Hints At Run The Jewels 3 Release Date And Features [EXCLUSIVE]

Killer Mike, one half of rap duo Run The Jewels stopped by HipHopWired.com to share some details on their highly anticipated third album.

Run The Jewels has been quietly lately, at least by their standards. But that’s because Killer Mike and El-P have been in the studio for the last few months and are in the process of going back in and finishing up their next album.

“I’d like to be finished by July 7th, I’d like to ball out on the 4th,” Mike tells HipHopWired. “I think we will be done soon…we want it out this year.”

Mike promises a “darker, harder” album, if that’s possible. Previous RTJ albums have painted pictures of banging aunties, fighting police brutality, bucking on the government, challenging religion and “tea bagging” in piranha tanks.

“I’m just smoking weed, eating ‘shrooms, watching Big Trouble In Little China everyday,” laughs Mike. “You know what were doing, were going zany. We’re going dark. I think we have some stuff that will touch your soul.”

With RTJ1 featuring Big Boi on “Banana Clipper” and RTJ2 having Zach Dela Rocha on “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck),” RTJ3 is expected to have another standout feature on it. Mike was pretty mum on who, only offering that they want one “big” feature on the album that they are currently waiting on.

He also tells fans not to expect a lengthy album.

“People got sh*t to do,” he says, mentioning the shortened attention spans of fans nowadays. “So they want to get to it.”

Photo: Screenshot

