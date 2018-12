Although he’s been fresh out the feds for a few weeks now, Gucci Mane had a welcome home concert at The Mansion Elan in Atlanta last night.

While LaFlare was certainly the center of attention, his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir‘s outfit made sure that eyes were also on her. Give it up one time for Black Love.

Check out photos below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3Next page »