LeBron James Shades His Naysayers On The ‘Gram

When it comes to basketball, LeBron James is as focused as they come. After bringing Cleveland, Ohio its first championship in 52 years, King James wasted no time in taking to social media to gloat in the accomplishment as well he should.

King James’ absence from social media come playoff time (a.k.a. “Zero-Dark Thirty-23”) has become as much an annual tradition as his yearly appearance in the NBA Finals. A few days after the big boy tournament is over and fans have had a chance to recollect themselves, the Akron native jumps back into the mix with his thoughts and feelings.

Decked in a Kermit The Frog sippin’ tea hat and holding the Larry O’Brien trophy, part of James’ statement reads:

“They said u lost a step, wasn’t explosive as once was, the best days was in the real view, questioned your drive, your leadership, your commitment, you don’t have killer instinct, going back home is the worst mistake in your career, he got the coach fired, players traded, won’t work between him and Kyrie, Him and Kev won’t work, love your teammates to much, there’s no way he can deliver a championship in his hometown, etc etc etc…. But guess what THATS NONE OF MY BUSINESS

Congratulations, King.

Peep the full messages below and on the flip.

