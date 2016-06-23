8 Things We Learned From Alicia Keys On Ebro In The Morning

Now that Beyoncé has had her time to give y’all something to sip on, it’s Alicia Keys’ turn to come through and give y’all something to think on.

Having released some official new material in “Hallelujah,” and “In Common,” the angelic voice from Hells Kitchen is further looking to empower women with her “Free your face” no makeup movement that should seriously be getting more attention (Kardashians and their loyal fans will be hearing none of that, though).

With her new album on the horizon, Mrs. Swizz Beatz Keys stopped by Hot 97 and WBLS to touch on a range of subjects including what it was like working with a Young Kanye, her 5-year-old son producing for Kendrick Lamar, and changing up her sound on her next album.

Hit the flip to peep 8 Things We Learned From Alicia Keys.

