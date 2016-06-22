CLOSE
Gucci Mane Neither Confirms Nor Denies He Is A Government Clone

Did the feds release a clone while the real Gucci Mane is still locked up somewhere behind bars? This is the theory that was being discussed on the Internets the past couple of days. 

Screen Shot 2016-06-22 at 9.02.06 AM

Seriously.

LaFlare took to SnapChat to neither confirm nor deny these allegations.

Hmm…

Peep the theories and reactions below and on the flip. What’s wrong with y’all?

https://twitter.com/OhhMyGar/status/744985921200742400

https://twitter.com/WeNotSocks/status/745359185110458369

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

