Gucci Mane Neither Confirms Nor Denies He Is A Government Clone

Did the feds release a clone while the real Gucci Mane is still locked up somewhere behind bars? This is the theory that was being discussed on the Internets the past couple of days.

Seriously.

LaFlare took to SnapChat to neither confirm nor deny these allegations.

Hmm…

Peep the theories and reactions below and on the flip. What’s wrong with y’all?

WE THINK GUCCI MANE IS HOME, BUT THE CIA SECRETLY RELEASED A CLONE THAT SPEAKS PROPER ENGLISH 😂😂😂😂 #blackplottwist pic.twitter.com/5C3rO996mc — 🗼 (@houseofaura) June 20, 2016

—

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

