Drake Cancels “Summer Sixteen Tour” VIP Meet & Greets?

Drake fans hoping to press palms and snag a few selfies with the Canadian superstar during his “Summer Sixteen Tour” might be for a rude awakening. It’s being reported that Drizzy allegedly cancelled all scheduled meet and greet appearances on the tour, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

As reported by PEOPLE, an inside source tells the publication that Drake has cancelled all VIP packages of the tour which included the meet and greet sessions. However, it looks like the hefty amount of money fans paid will be returned.

From PEOPLE:

An industry source tells PEOPLE that Drake has canceled all of his fan VIP packages for the tour, which kicks off on July 20 in Austin. The packages sold for up to $1000, according to the source, with some including a photo opportunity. All purchasers have been informed that the sessions are now canceled due to “scheduling issues” and are in the process of being refunded.

This also means that fans who paid to sit in the front row for an up close experience will also miss out on meeting Future, who is joining Drake on the Summer Sixteen Tour.

—

Photo: WENN.com