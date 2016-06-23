Rocawear Names DJ Khaled As Its Brand Ambassador

Another one. Rocawear announced today (June 23) that it has named DJ Khaled as its brand ambassador.

The Snapchat sultan will be featured in Rocawear’s forthcoming fall and holiday marketing campaigns.

“Growing up in the game, Rocawear has always been a major part of the culture and lifestyle of fashion and music, and that’s why this opportunity to be the face of the brand is important to me, and it feels great,” said DJ Khaled via a press statement. “When you’re rocking Rocawear, you’re rocking greatness. It’s quality, it’s fly and it’s part of my history that I’m excited to bring to my fans.”

The Fall 2016 campaign—which is being touted as a “mix of causal items with active influences, including a focus on quality denim, knit tops, fleece and active sets and outerwear” will drop later this summer.

A pic of Khaled rocking some of his new attire, while in a regal stance, can be seen below.

Photo: Rocawear