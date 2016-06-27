Gucci Mane Announces New Album Everybody Looking Release Date

Gucci Mane just announced a July 22 release date for his new album Everybody Looking.

Most of us were probably expecting for Gucci Mane to get out of jail and release back-t0-back-to-back mixtapes once he got free. However, it seems like Gucci is being a little more strategic with his highly anticipated return to the rap game.

In the first month that he’s been out he has already released a track produced by Mike-Will Made It, a song with Drake and appeared on Kanye West song with just about every popular rapper in America right now.

Now, instead of rushing to put out a mixtape, he is dropping an entire album.

Everybody Looking is set to drop on Atlantic Records on July 22. Judging from the title, you can make the argument that Gucci is looking at this as his 2Pac All Eyez On Me moment where he gets out of jail and takes over the world. But, obviously, he has been in this get-out-of-jail-drop-an-album situation before.

The album drops on the same day as his Gucci Mane and Friends concert in Atlanta.