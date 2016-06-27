WATCH: Kendrick Lamar & Beyoncé Surprise “Freedom” Performance At 2016 BET Awards [VIDEO]

As promised, the 2016 BET Awards indeed turned out to be lit. The show set itself off to a great start thanks to a surprise performance from Beyoncé, who performed “Freedom” with a Kendrick Lamar along for good measure.

The track is a standout from Bey’s Lemonade album, but K. Dot was noticeable absent from the corresponding film. Amends were made as he hooked up another great performance on national TV while Beyoncé did what Beyoncé always does, slay.

If you missed it or just want to see if you missed anything, watch below.

