Like many of us, DMX is a man who’s in constant battle with his demons. While he was able to hide his troubles during the beginning and middle of his successful rap and acting career, the tail end of his multi-platinum run revealed a man carrying a cross that would’ve flattened lesser men. In other words put some respeck on that man’s name.

Today (June 28) a very animated Dark Man X stopped by The Breakfast Club and sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee where he breaks down – at times with tears in his eyes – his faith in God, his battle with addiction, and where his relationship with Jay-Z went sour.

Here are the 11 things we learned from DMX on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Power 105

