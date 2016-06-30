Meek Mill Says He’s Not Dropping Joe Budden Diss, Joe Budden: “Diss Bars Aren’t Your Thing”

The rap game has gotten so petty that diss records take a backseat to Twitter threats. After Meek Mill seemingly refuted a report that he was prepping a Joe Budden diss record, Joe Budden commented on his lack of a theoretical response.

The Philly rapper called bullsh*t on the erroneous story, but had to top it off with a side helping of slander.

“Nobody ain’t Tryna come that Shermhead/crackhead,” said Meek (screen capped below). “He’s infatuated with rappers lives ni**a podcaster now lol.”

Of course, Joe Budden had to retort.

Umm, isn’t engaging in online beef how Meek Mill got sent back to the bing the first time? C’mon son.

Peep more from Joe on the flip. We gladly wouldn’t mind getting some ill bars out of this rift, but don’t bank on it.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »