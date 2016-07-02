Lil Kim Backs Out Of Bad Bay Reunion At Essence Fest

Lil Kim was supposed to be the center of attention at the Bad Boy reunion show during this weekend’s Essence Fest in New Orleans, but she won’t be there.

One of the most popular women in Hip-Hop history will be a no-show at the most popular event for Black women in America.

As a part of the Bad Boy reunion tour, Puff Daddy and the Family were set to bring back the feeling at the annual Essence Fest but they will have to do it without Lil Kim.

Kim cancelled her appearance due to “unfulfilled business obligations,” according to a representative.

Per People.com:

Lil’ Kim was scheduled to take the stage at this weekend’s Essence Festival, Essence magazine’s annual music and entertainment event held in New Orleans, but her rep issued a statement Friday, announcing the rapper would not be joining Puff Daddy and fellow Bad Boy Records alums on stage due to “unfulfilled business obligations.” “I was looking forward to it,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively of getting to perform for fans at Essence Fest. “I’m so disappointed and sad about that.” In the statement her rep said, “She’s saddened by the news but matters are not within her control.”

Hey, at least Faith Evans and Total will still be there to represent for the ladies.