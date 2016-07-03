Kendrick Lamar To Perform At White House For 4th Of July

Having President Barack Obama name a song of yours as one of his favorites has its benefits. Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the White House on July 4th.

Reports Politico:

Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monáe will perform at the White House for a Fourth of July concert, White House press secretary Josh Earnest announced Friday. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will host military heroes and their families on Independence Day, Earnest said. The celebration will include a barbecue, a concert and a fireworks viewing from the White House’s South Lawn. “White House staff and their families from throughout the administration will also attend this event for the fireworks viewing,” Earnest told reporters at the daily briefing. “There will also be a performance on Monday evening by fellow Kansas Citian Janelle Monáe and Kendrick Lamar.”

In late 2015, Barack Obama noted that Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much a Dollar Cost” off his To Pimp A Butterfly album was one of his favorite songs of the year. K-Dot also visited the White House, and politicked with Obama in October 2015, but didn’t share clips of the visit until the top of the next year..

Last year in late July, Wale performed at the White House at the behest of First Lady Michelle Obama.

Four more years is a no go, eh?

—

Photo: screen cap