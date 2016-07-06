Listen To Gucci Mane’s New Song With Tupac, “On Me” [VIDEO]

20 years after Tupac took over the summer after getting out of jail, Gucci Mane is looking to do the same exact thing. So this collaboration makes all the sense in the world.

Since he got out of jail this past May, Gucci Mane has worked with Kanye West and Drake among others. Now he’s adding Tupac to that list with his new song “On Me.” The title is loosely based on ‘Pac’s infamous 1996 album title All Eyez On Me and as you can see, so is the single’s cover image.

Gucci Mane’s new album, Everybody Lookin drops July 22.

