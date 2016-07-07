Iggy Azalea Flips The Bird To Nick Young And His Baby Mama [VIDEO]

Though some couples manage to remain friends after a break-up, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an option in the case of Nick Young and Iggy Azalea.

While making her way through an airport in Australia a TMZ cameraman asked Iggy if she had a message for Nick or his baby mother, Keonna, who claimed that she had reached out to Iggy about having an affair with Nick.

Instead of giving her ex the deuces, the polarizing Aussie rapper responded to the cameraman’s question with a lone middle finger before clarifying it was intended for her ex and his now twice over babymama.

This line of questioning stems from last week’s news that Iggy broke up with Nick after finding that he had brought multiple women to their home while she was away, and later learning he had once again knocked up his baby mama during their year-long engagement.

Since hopping on the scene with her smash single “Fancy,” Iggy’s rap career has been beleaguered with animosity, resentment, and controversy. Unfortunately for her, she brought most of it upon herself with her twitter fingers.

View the video here.

photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com