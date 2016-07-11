Gucci Mane Stars In Supreme Video

Gucci Mane is flourishing. Big Guwop is the star of the latest “random” video from streetwear brand Supreme.

This clip is worth it just to see LaFlare at a piano, freestyling while rocking a Supreme box logo tee.

This isn’t unprecedented territory since Gucci once starred in a campaign for LRG Clothing. Also, if that F*ck Supreme, I’m an Ape dude terrorizing Supreme fans ever sees Guwop, don’t do it to yourself.

Watch the Harmony Korine-directed clip below.

[H/T High Snobiety]

—

Photo: screen cap