CLOSE
Home

Gucci Mane Stars In Supreme Video

Leave a comment

Gucci Mane is flourishing. Big Guwop is the star of the latest “random” video from streetwear brand Supreme

This clip is worth it just to see LaFlare at a piano, freestyling while rocking a Supreme box logo tee.

This isn’t unprecedented territory since Gucci once starred in a campaign for LRG Clothing. Also, if that F*ck Supreme, I’m an Ape dude terrorizing Supreme fans ever sees Guwop, don’t do it to yourself.

Watch the Harmony Korine-directed clip below.

[H/T High Snobiety]


Photo: screen cap

Supreme

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
A$AP Rocky “Sundress,” Mic Handz ft. Sean Price “Conceit” & More | Daily Visuals 11.20.18
11.20.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close