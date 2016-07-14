DMX To Headline “The Originals” At Apollo Theatre With N.O.R.E., Jim Jones And Jadakiss

DMX‘s name may appear in headlines for non-music related new, but he’s still an in-demand performer. He is slated to play the Apollo Theater for a one night only show in August.

Dark Man X will headline “The Originals” show that will have him performing some of his biggest hits over his almost 20-year career.

The show goes down on Friday, August 8 and will also feature N.O.R.E., Jim Jones and Jadakiss.

DMX is currently under federal investigation for allegedly not paying taxes for almost a decade. He could face years in prison if convicted.

Tickets for “The Originals” are available at Ticketmaster.

Photo: WENN.com