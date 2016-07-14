50 Cent Compares Trump Presidential Campaign To Kanye’s 2020 Presidential Bid [VIDEO]

50 Cent appeared on Conan to promote his television series Power, but wound up talking about his personal life and current events for a second.

As America inches closer and closer to electing it’s next president, 50 Cent is sitting back looking at it all. In an interview on Conan, 50 expressed that if Donald Trump can run for president, then his one time rival Kanye West can too. But, he doesn’t think that either one can handle the “responsibility” of running the country though.

With so many people voting for Trump based solely of him being famous and appearing to be rich, a 2020 Kanye West bid doesn’t seem too far fetched now.

Continue reading to see 50 explain why he was arrested in St. Kitts for using profanity during a performance.

1 2Next page »