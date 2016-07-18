Drake Apologizes To His Mother For Maxing Her Credit Card On eBay, 10 Years Later

Drake, like you, once spent too much money using his mother’s credit card. He admitted to the folly on Instagram this past weekend.

Before Drake could afford to brag about having a nicer swimming pool than Kanye West, he was just trying to get fresh on eBay.

Apparently, back in 2006 the then teenaged Toronto-rapper was trying to look the part of his budding rap career by buying clothes and other items on eBay. At one point he got so addicted that he overspent the limit his mother allotted him. Trying to be at least a little responsible, Drake wrote a letter to his mother notifying her that he cancelled a WireImage subscription he had to cut down his debts. He then promised to settle the balance that he owed his mother.

He found the letter and posted it with the caption:

eBay was the addiction back in 2006. Def come a long way and it’s safe to say I most likely settled this debt. 😂😂😂 #NothingWithoutMyMom#IProbablyBoughtSomeEvisuJeans

eBay also go in on the fun [publicity] and Tweeted a response to the admission.

Dear @Drake, please know that we'll always be here for you. https://t.co/T69A9po08p — eBay (@eBay) July 17, 2016

Photo: WENN.com