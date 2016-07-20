Kid Cudi Joins Cast Of Empire As Hakeem Lyons’ Comp

Former G.O.O.D. Music rapper Kid Cudi has joined the cast of FOX’s Empire. In the forthcoming third season of the drama, Cudi will be portraying a rival to character Hakeem Lyons.

Reports Entertainment Weekly:

Mescudi (Entourage, James White), will recur as another rapper named Gram, an independent musician who is a rival to Hakeem (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) both in the studio and in life. That competition extends to romance: Gram is dating Hakeem’s ex, Tiana (Serayah McNeill).

Season 2 of the series ended with Hakeem’s life in a bit of a spiral after his wedding to Laura (Jamila Velazquez) is called off.

Other stars already lined up for the third season of the Fox hit include Taye Diggs and French Montana.