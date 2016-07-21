Did Drake Diss Tyga And Torey Lanez At The First Summer Sixteen Show? [VIDEO]

It looks and sounds like Drake is starting off his Summer Sixteen tour by shooting out some subliminal shots with silencers on them.

In a fan recorded video posted to Twitter and found by Smoking Section, the “6 God” can be heard switching up the words to opening bars of the last verse on “Summer Sixteen.”

The version that we all know and love goes: “All you boys in the new Toronto want to be me a little.”

But in the version that he rapped on stage in Austin, Tx. last night, he rapped: “All you boys doing fake ‘Controlla’ wanna be me a little.”

What did he say? I know it was shade 😦 pic.twitter.com/bYh8DGzPNi — I am so sad. (@Kymrizzy) July 21, 2016

While the song was already perceived as a diss towards fellow Toronto singer/rapper Torey Lanez because of this line and the “You was never gang, gang, gang, gang” line that followed, this altered version takes on a new meaning since Lanez himself has remixed “Controlla.”

