DJ Drama ft. Lil Wayne “Intro,” Skrillex & Rick Ross “Purple Lamborghini,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.21.16

Mixtape Weezy, is that you? The time-tested tandem of DJ Drama and Lil Wayne are back, at least for a moment, on the intro of the former’s upcoming Quality Street Music 2 album.

Mr. Thanksgiving premiered the record on radio personality Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio Show. Wayne shakes the dust off of his old flow, kicking a verse packed with slick wordplay over soulful production. If the rap veteran is rhyming like this, we’re sure fans won’t mind Dedication 6 sooner than later.

Drama’s Quality Street Music 2 album arrives tomorrow July 22. Stream its “Intro” in Wired Tracks below.

