Watch The Trailer For HipHopWired’s “Domino Effect” Feat. Killer Mike, Royce Da 5’9 and Nick Grant [VIDEO]

HipHopWired is introducing our new show Domino Effect where we sit with your favorite rappers talk about key events in their lives over a game of dominos.

Unbeknownst to us, not a lot of your favorite rappers know how to play dominos. But that doesn’t stop them from sharing some of the more eventful parts of their lives with our HipHopWired Senior Editor Maurice Garland. Check out the trailer featuring Killer Mike, Royce Da 5’9 and Nick Grant. Domino Effect debuts on Thursday, July 28.