Drake Announces New Mixtape At Kansas City Summer Sixteen Tour Stop [VIDEO]

Drake is making history by the day with his Views album, but he promises that he’s not finished having his best year ever.

Drake has pretty much been sitting at that top of the rap game since April when his highly streamed and equally criticized album Views dropped. According to some news he shared at a recent stop on his Summer Sixteen tour, he’s keep his foot on the competition’s neck.

In a fan captured video, Drake can be heard showering the crowd with positivity and telling themselves to love and protect themselves and each other. He commends the crowd for being made up of “all races.” He then slips in something about working on a new mixtape.

In the video he says:

“I want you to protect yourselves and each other so that when I go to work on this new mixtape and I come back to Kansas City and I drop that sh*t, I want to see everybody in this motherf*cker boy!”

This is the first that anybody has heard of Drake working on this mixtape. Zaytoven has revealed that Drake is working on a joint project with Gucci Mane in the same fashion as the What A Time To Be Alive project he dropped with Future in 2015.

Photo: WENN.com