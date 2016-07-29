WATCH: Kanye West “Wolves” Video Is A Balmain Ad

Kanye West drops a stark black and white video for “Wolves,” featuring Sia and Vic Mensa. Nope, it’s not a TIDAL exclusive, but it does pretty much serve a Balmain ad.

Contact lens Yeezy recites his bars through a face full of tears, while models strut about throughout the stylized clip. Of course Kim Kardashian is in it (she and Yeezy are featured in the new Balmain Paris campaign, after all), but so is…Cindy Crawford.

Watch the Steven Klein-directed video for “Wolves” below.