Kanye West Urges Apple To Buy TIDAL From Jay Z

Did Kanye West just spill the tea about those Apple to buy TIDAL rumors? Yeezy took to Twitter to vent about an alleged “d*cking swinging contest” between Apple and Jay Z’s music streaming service.

“This Tidal Apple beef is f*cking up the music game,” tweeted West, who is a TIDAL “owner,” this afternoon (July 30). “I need Tim Cook Jay Z Dez Jimmy Larry me and Drake Scooter on the phone or in a room this week!!!?”

But what really raised eyebrows was West’s next pair of tweets. “F*ck all this d*ck swinging contest. We all gon be dead in 100 Years. Let the kids have the music,” he added. “Apple give Jay his check for Tidal now and stop trying to act like you Steve.”

Say what now?

Back when the initial report broke that TIDAL and Apple Music were in talks, the former denied it while the latter chose not to comment.

Also, this is where we point at West once said The Life Of Pablo would never be on Apple Music, or for sale. Well, that didn’t happen. Interestingly, sources tell Hip-Hop Wired the just released video for “Wolves” isn’t an official video—it is a Balmain ad—a likely reason it wasn’t a TIDAL exclusive.

No word from Apple or TIDAL on Yeezy’s commentary. Peep the tweets below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Twitter/@DondaCreate

1 2Next page »