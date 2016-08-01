Kanye West Details Depression, 2020 Presidential Run & More With BBC Radio 1

Kanye West has never been one to shrink under the hot spotlight of fame, and the results of his candid nature have largely been hit or miss according to the masses. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, the Chicago superstar opens up once more and shares details about his depression, marriage to Kim Kardashian, his 2020 presidential campaign hopes and more.

West sat down with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac for the exclusive chat, letting the outside world in on what he’s dealt with during his epic rise to riches and infamy. Despite West’s typical bravado, he shared with Mac that last year’s botched Glastonbury performance left him in a state of mild depression.

From Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 chat:

I started off the show and I completely messed up the music. And me, as you can imagine by this phone call, I’m a bit of a perfectionist. So it really put me into a slightly depressed state and it put me back in the position of when I was in high school and I got fired from my job, or when I played my music for R. Kelly and he told me he was going to sign me and then three months later I didn’t have any money I couldn’t afford a haircut, I couldn’t take my girlfriend to the movies and I’m still in my mumma’s bedroom, working on beats and I was that close to being signed by R. Kelly…

West also delved into his hopeful presidential campaign, which these days doesn’t seem like much of a long shot considering today’s world.

“When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views, I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth,” shared West of his ambitions.

Other highlights include West hoping to design a budget Adidas sneaker priced at around $30 and dreams of working with the Ikea company to do room concept design. There’s also talk of his wife’s cooking but we won’t give it all away.

Hear the interview tonight (Monday 1st August) on Annie Mac’s 7-9PM Radio 1 show.

The link to the program can be found here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b07m45vt

—

Photo: WENN.com