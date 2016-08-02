Action Bronson, Mark Ronson, & Dan Auerbach “Standing In The Rain,” Nipsey Hussle “Shell Shocked,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.2.16

Early reviews of Suicide Squad rate the flick as tepid at best. As the word awaits its grand unveiling on Friday (August 5), a track from the official soundtrack hits the Internets today.
Titled “Standing In The Rain,” the song features Action Bronson, Mark Ronson, and Dan Auerbach; for my 80s heads, there’s a proper sample of Oran “Juice” Jones’ “The Rain.” Stream the tune in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
Nipsey Hussle – “Shell Shocked”
Ralo ft. Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert & 21 Savage – “Flexing On Purpose”
Soulja Boy – Rockstar
REKS – “Kites”
https://soundcloud.com/yfn-lucci-1/dirty-game-remix-feat-bankroll-freshripbankroll
Bankroll Fresh ft. YFN Lucci – “Dirty Game (Remix)”
Taylor Bennett – “Chance Song”
Ta-ku & Wafia – “Love Somebody”
