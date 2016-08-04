Gucci Mane Reads “Sweet Tweets” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is in the no slander zone. At least that’s the case in a new series called “Sweet Tweets” that finds La Flare reading positive tweets sent his way.

Spotify hooked it up, and the concept is even funnier thanks to Guwop’s commentary.

“That’s hard,” said Gucci about one message where a woman said she wasn’t sure what would be more exciting, the birth of her child or copping Gucci’s new album.

Watch part 1 below, part 2, where Gucci comments on all his children, on the flip.

—

Photo: screen cap

1 2Next page »