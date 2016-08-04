Lauryn Hill Announces MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series

Lauryn Hill is hitting the road. Ms. Hill announced the MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series with Live Nation and Tidal that kicks off at the end of August through November.

The concert series will essentially be taking the successful Diaspora Calling! show that went down at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater on the road with special guests from throughout the African diaspora.

The series kicks off August 27 in Philadelphia at The Mann Center and will hit cities like Chicago, Cleveland and Seattle before coming to an end November 13 in Phoenix at Comerica Theatre. There will also be additional dates announced in the near feature.

“The MLH Caravan allows me to continue the theme of unity and celebration of the many facets of cultural and artistic beauty throughout the African diaspora while on tour this summer and fall,” said Ms. Hill via a press release. “In these days of tension, tumult and transition, an exchange of this kind can yield direction, expression, understanding and empowerment as well as connection, self Love and appreciation that hopefully overflows into our respective communities.”

Considering Hill’s recent tax troubles, it’s a win win for her and her fans. Just hope she starts on time.

TIDAL member will get access to pre-sale tickets starting today (Aug. 4).

Check out the dates below.

MLH CARAVAN: A DIASPORA CALLING! CONCERT SERIES DATES

08/27/16 – Philadelphia, PA at The Mann Center

09/01/16 – Chicago, IL at Ravinia

09/02/16 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

09/04/16 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

09/13/16 – Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace

09/16/16 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

09/18/16 – Cleveland, OH at Hard Rock Live Rocksino

09/22/16 – Indianapolis, IN at The Murat Theatre

09/24/16 – Atlanta, GA at Chastain Park

09/25/16 – Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

10/01/16 – Boston, MA at Wang Theatre

11/01/16 – San Diego, CA at Copley Symphony Hall

11/06/16 – Seattle, WA at McCaw Hall

11/08/16 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/12/16 – Las Vegas, NV at The Foundry at SLS

11/13/16 – Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

