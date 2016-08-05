Drake Tells Hot 97 To “Fire Funkmaster Flex”

Did Drake just declare war on NYC radio station Hot 97? Those in the building at tonight’s ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour stop at Madison Square Garden heard Drizzy aims shot at the station from the stage.
Multiple reports that the diss came via a freestyle.
This comes after Ebro set the Internets on fire with his claim that Drake had bars ready for a potential Eminem diss.
Apparently Drake also said “Fire Funkmaster Flex…” But Ebro gave the 6 God the Kanye shrug, though.
Now the Internet is busy debating the merits of Hot 97, while staffers are taking note since many of those with slander will be inquiring about Summer Jam tickets.
See the reactions below and on the flip.
