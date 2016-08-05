Drake Tells Hot 97 To “Fire Funkmaster Flex”

Did Drake just declare war on NYC radio station Hot 97? Those in the building at tonight’s ‘Summer Sixteen’ tour stop at Madison Square Garden heard Drizzy aims shot at the station from the stage.

Drake says Hot 97 telling lies last night @

Summer 16 tour in NY pic.twitter.com/WmkiQtzSFB — ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) August 5, 2016

Multiple reports that the diss came via a freestyle.

Drake says they telling lies on HOT 97, talks being in studio with Kanye and shouts out Derrick Rose in short freestyle. #SummerSixteenTour — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 5, 2016

Drake just said "f*ck Hot 97" at the Garden — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 5, 2016

This comes after Ebro set the Internets on fire with his claim that Drake had bars ready for a potential Eminem diss.

Apparently Drake also said “Fire Funkmaster Flex…” But Ebro gave the 6 God the Kanye shrug, though.

Yea he been mad at Flex… 😭😭😭 Wait… He mad at me too?!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/qimE428w4y — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 5, 2016

Now the Internet is busy debating the merits of Hot 97, while staffers are taking note since many of those with slander will be inquiring about Summer Jam tickets.

See the reactions below and on the flip.

Hahahaha!!! 7pm Sat I got a story to tell! @Drake u gonna learn! #NYC @HOT97 — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 5, 2016

Funk Flex tomorrow when he still has to play "One Dance, Controlla, & For Free" on hot 97. GRRR *Bomb Noise* pic.twitter.com/Se1p8j7BFR — Jimmy Coppa (@jimmy_coppa) August 5, 2016

Photo:

