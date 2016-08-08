Mike Check: Killer Mike Challenges Michael Jordan To Put Profits In Black Bank

Rapper and known Air Jordan collector Killer Mike is challenging Michael Jordan to put the money he makes off his newest sneaker in a Black-owned bank.

Killer Mike has been in the news all summer thanks to motivating thousands of people to put their money in Black banks via the #BankBlack initiative. So far it has been a success with more than a million dollars being put into Atlanta’s Citizen Trust Bank. He’s also took the message to other cities and inspired a group of Houston MCs to take actions into their own hands and drive money into local Unity Bank.

Now Mike is setting his sights one of the most influential African-Americans on the planet, Michael Jordan. In an Instagram post he made over the weekend, Killer Mike penned a challenge to the basketball sneaker icon asking him to put the money he makes of the upcoming “Gold Medal” Air Jordan 5s into a Black bank.

He writes:

Dear MJ #23, on the behalf of black people and cops (I have loved ones who are both) thanks for the million dollars to the NAACP & Police Orgs. Now we wud like to Challenge you to send the profits of this Olympic Jordan Drop Into a Black Financial Institution. We know that with your example other Players will follow. I’m sure Jim Brown, Kareem & Bill Russell will agree. Love ya man. U truly were/are the greatest.

With Jordan speaking up publicly on police shootings and donating $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and International Association of Chiefs of Police’s new Institute for Community-Police Relations, it may appear that Jordan is opening himself up to such challenges.

However, in the event that Jordan does not act, Killer Mike is also suggesting that people buy the Jordans, but in a financially beneficial way.

In the same post he writes:

Black People and Allies of black people instead of buying this or any shoe. (1) Start an account with a black bank or credit union. (2) Save 300 bucks and get a secured credit card (#citzenstrustbank has a good one). (3). Charge these or any shoe, pay your bill on time building your credit. This way u r fresh as u wanna be, saving your actual cash and building your credit score. That way these shoes are a tool for your empowerment and not something that chains you into poverty.

No word on if this pair will be available at Walmart.

Photo: Instagram