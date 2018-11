LeBron James is staying at his old job with the Cleveland Cavaliers for three more years. For the nice price of $100 million, which puts his yearly salary at just over $33 million a year.

LeBron made the announcement via his online platform Uninterrupted.

BREAKING NEWS: @KingJames announces on UNINTERRUPTED he will sign a new deal with the @Cavs.https://t.co/CXZ5qFK5o6 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 11, 2016

The contract is for $100 million, not the $100 that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst originally tweeted.