Joe Budden Says Drake Learned To Jump On Other Artists’ Waves From Jay Z [VIDEO]

Joe Budden stopped by Hot 97’s “Ebro In The Morning” show to talk about Drake, Drake, Drake, his new album, podcasts beefs and Drake.

Joe Budden was invited to be a guest on Ebro In The Morning to talk about his new album Rage On The Machine but was bombarded with questions about Drake from the jump. He answered just about all of them though. He even went as far he is a big fan of Drake‘s music and hopes that people would stop thinking that he despises him.

In the midst of all of the Drake talk though, Budden did offer a somewhat new perspective. He says he thinks Drake’s penchant for getting next to hot artists is something that he learned from Jay Z.

When Peter Rosenberg insisted that Jay Z was the opposite of Drake because he actually does songs with artists that may not blow up, Budden disagreed stating:

“Hov has been accused of the same thing. I’d like to think that Drake probably learned a lot from Hov but Hov is just real good at it. There was a time when Hov stood really close to Jeezy. There was a time when Hov stood really close to Ross. There was a time when Hov stole all the Snoop slang. These things happened…It’s happened, but done a lot more covertly than we’re seeing now.”

