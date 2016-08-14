Chris Brown Scores Win In Family Court, Baby Mama Owes Him Lawyer Fees

Chris Brown just caught a rare W. A judge denied the singer’s baby mama’s request that his joint custody of Royalty Brown get nixed, and ordered said baby mama to pay him back for her lawyer fees.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to Chris tell us, Nia Guzman struck out on every single request regarding custody of 2-year-old Royalty. Nia wanted full custody — DENIED. She wanted Chris to have monitored visitation — DENIED. She wanted to deny Chris’ mom the right to see the kid — DENIED. She wanted Chris to submit to drug tests — DENIED.

The judge maintained the status quo — joint custody. Chris continues to get Royalty 12 days a month.

When Nia filed her legal docs asking for a change in custody the judge ordered Chris to pay her $20k so she could afford a lawyer. But she lost so hard, the judge said Nia wasn’t entitled to the money and gave Chris a credit.