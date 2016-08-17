Zaytoven Confirms Gucci Mane & Drake Project The 6ers Is Real, Songs Already Done

Trap music producer and pioneer Zaytoven is sharing details about the rumored collaborative album between Gucci Mane and Drake.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Zaytoven not only confirms that the project is real, but he also says that there are already songs recorded.

Zay says that the idea came about when Drake popped up at Gucci Mane‘s house during the “Gucci Home” video shoot. He says that Gucci wasted no time in approaching Drake about recording a project together. It was then that Drake came up with the name “The 6ers.” The name is inspired by Drake’s hometown Toronto and it’s nickname “The 6” and Gucci Mane’s Zone 6 Atlanta territory.

Zay also revealed that both he and Mike Will Made It have started making tracks for the album and that Drake and Gucci started recording the day they came up with the idea.

Check out what else Zaytoven had to say below.

Photo: Screenshot