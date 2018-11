As expected Usher delivers a “No Limit” remix with the inspiration behind the song, Master P.

Usher‘s hit single gets an appropriate remix or “Gmix” treatment featuring Master P and two more artists that are direct disciples of his reign, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane. A$AP Ferg and Travis Scott are also added to the song as well.

Master P recently stopped by HipHopWired’s studios and shared his thoughts about the original.

