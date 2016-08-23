McDonald’s Responds To Kanye West’s Poem

Kanye West‘s poem about McDonald’s that appeared in Frank Ocean’s Boys Don’t Cry has gotten a response from straight from the Golden Arches.

The billion burger serving fast food chain caught wind of West’s words about evil french fries and jealous McNuggets and responded with a short poem of their own.

While they never mention Kanye by name, they did strategically use the word “FAMOUS” as a slight nod to West’s infamous song and video.