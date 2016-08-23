CLOSE
Home

McDonald’s Responds To Kanye West’s Poem

Leave a comment

Kanye West‘s poem about McDonald’s that appeared in Frank Ocean’s Boys Don’t Cry has gotten a response from straight from the Golden Arches.

The billion burger serving fast food chain caught wind of West’s words about evil french fries and jealous McNuggets and responded with a short poem of their own.

While they never mention Kanye by name, they did strategically use the word “FAMOUS” as a slight nod to West’s infamous song and video.

Kanye West , mcdonalds

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: